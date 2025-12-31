Left Menu

PLA's 'Justice Mission 2025': A Show of Force Around Taiwan

China's PLA conducted the 'Justice Mission 2025' military exercises around Taiwan, showcasing joint operational capabilities. This involved naval, air, and ground forces testing precision strikes, blockade enforcement, and rapid landing operations. The drills were a message to deter Taiwan's perceived separatist actions, highlighting China's strong stance on territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:46 IST
PLA's 'Justice Mission 2025': A Show of Force Around Taiwan
China launches large-scale military drills around Taiwan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command intensified its 'Justice Mission 2025' military operations around Taiwan for the second day on December 30. This demonstration involved naval, air, and ground forces, displaying joint operational and blockade capabilities across the region.

In an extensive show of military prowess, PLA deployed destroyers, frigates, fighters, and bombers early in the day. The exercises focused on identification, warning, expulsion, and engaging hostile vessels, along with fleet air defense and anti-submarine warfare in regions north and south of Taiwan.

The drills included H-6K bombers conducting simulated precision strikes on designated targets, emphasizing PLA's joint operation abilities and potential to enforce a regional blockade. The Southern Theater Command also coordinated with multiple units for rapid landing operations east of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, troop units equipped with long-range Multiple Launch Rocket Systems carried out live-fire drills, targeting waters surrounding Taiwan. The PLA hailed the exercises as successful in achieving set objectives. According to Zhang Chi, a PLA National Defense University professor, these drills demonstrate the PLA's capability to potentially disrupt Taiwan's resource supply lines.

A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry stated the drills aimed to deter what Beijing sees as separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence through increased military capability and US arms purchases. This strong stance reinforces China's core territorial interests, warning that further arming of Taiwan could escalate conflict.

