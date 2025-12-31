Left Menu

Varanasi Prepares for Influx Amid New Year and Magh Mela Festivities

As the New Year and Magh Mela approach, Varanasi is gearing up to handle crowds at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The railway administration and police are bolstering security and transportation. VIP darshan is suspended to manage the influx, ensuring safe and smooth pilgrimage experiences for all devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:45 IST
Varanasi Prepares for Influx Amid New Year and Magh Mela Festivities
Visuals from Varanasi Railway Statiom(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi is bracing for an influx of pilgrims during the New Year and Magh Mela celebrations, with the railway administration undertaking extensive preparations for crowd management. With around 5 lakh daily visitors expected for Kashi Vishwanath Darshan, authorities have heightened transportation and security measures. The local police in Varanasi remain on high alert to accommodate the throngs of visitors attracted to the city's spiritual heritage.

In anticipation of the winter chill and massive crowds, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station has set up a dedicated holding area to shield passengers from the cold and potential health issues. Medical teams have been deployed, and monitoring efforts have intensified with the installation of 120 CCTV cameras, overseen by the Station Director. Law enforcement continues to maintain a vigilant watch to ensure the safety of all passengers.

To manage crowd size at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during the New Year, VIP darshan has been temporarily suspended. Temple Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra announced this decision due to the anticipated surge in devotees. Regular darshan will continue uninterrupted, aiming to provide a seamless experience for all. The Trust plans to reconsider VIP facilities once the crowds return to normal levels. Last year saw 5-8 lakh devotees, with similar numbers predicted again, despite a notable drop post-Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

 India
2
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
3
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
4
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025