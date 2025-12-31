Varanasi Prepares for Influx Amid New Year and Magh Mela Festivities

Varanasi is bracing for an influx of pilgrims during the New Year and Magh Mela celebrations, with the railway administration undertaking extensive preparations for crowd management. With around 5 lakh daily visitors expected for Kashi Vishwanath Darshan, authorities have heightened transportation and security measures. The local police in Varanasi remain on high alert to accommodate the throngs of visitors attracted to the city's spiritual heritage.

In anticipation of the winter chill and massive crowds, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station has set up a dedicated holding area to shield passengers from the cold and potential health issues. Medical teams have been deployed, and monitoring efforts have intensified with the installation of 120 CCTV cameras, overseen by the Station Director. Law enforcement continues to maintain a vigilant watch to ensure the safety of all passengers.

To manage crowd size at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during the New Year, VIP darshan has been temporarily suspended. Temple Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra announced this decision due to the anticipated surge in devotees. Regular darshan will continue uninterrupted, aiming to provide a seamless experience for all. The Trust plans to reconsider VIP facilities once the crowds return to normal levels. Last year saw 5-8 lakh devotees, with similar numbers predicted again, despite a notable drop post-Mahakumbh.

