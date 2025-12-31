Despite Stock Dips, China Logs Best Market Performance in Six Years

China's stock markets experienced a dip on Wednesday, even amidst a surprising rebound in manufacturing activity. However, the market is set to log its best annual performance in six years, buoyed by a rally driven by artificial intelligence. Notably, Hong Kong's share index also fell during a shortened session but marked its best performance since 2017.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.4% by lunch, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched 0.1% lower. Yet, for the year, both indices boast an approximate 18% rise, with Shanghai stocks on track for their largest percentage gain since 2019. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.9% but surged 28% over the year, its best in eight years.

Despite a year marked by a Sino-U.S. trade war and rising geopolitical tensions, Chinese markets have been bolstered by government stimulus, increased confidence in Chinese technology, and an appreciating yuan. Analysts from Western Securities and Guotai Haitong Securities suggest that the appreciating yuan will continue to support the bull market and attract offshore capital. In contrast, traders seemed unperturbed by the unexpected growth in manufacturing activity this December.

