Semiconductor Standoff: China and Netherlands Clash Over Chipmaker Control

China criticizes the Netherlands for taking control of Nexperia, a move seen as disrupting the global semiconductor supply chain. The Dutch government aims to prevent Nexperia's Chinese parent company from transferring sensitive operations to China. Beijing has blocked chip exports, escalating tensions between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 08:54 IST
China has called on the Netherlands to rectify its alleged errors and remove barriers hindering the stability of the global chip production and supply chain.

According to a statement by the Chinese commerce ministry, the Netherlands has shown no responsibility regarding semiconductor security, following their decision to control Nexperia, halting the transfer of secrets to China.

Beijing retaliated by stopping Nexperia's chip exports, while Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans defended his intervention as necessary despite China labeling the Netherlands' actions as "perplexing." The escalating situation continues to strain international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

