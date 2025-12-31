Candidate's Determined Nomination Amidst Adversity

Sangeeta Palekar, a determined candidate, made a remarkable appearance by arriving in an ambulance to file her nomination papers. This came after she was hospitalized due to burns suffered in a fire at her home.

Palekar is one of 28 Marathi candidates in Thane fielded by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, demonstrating her commitment amidst personal adversity.

The MNS has strategically allied with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) to strengthen its position in the upcoming elections in Thane.

