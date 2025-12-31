Left Menu

Visionary Amaravati: Naidu's Mega City Dream for 2028

As Andhra Pradesh progresses midway through its ambitious timeline to build Amaravati, a series of challenges and political tensions unfold. From the tragic temple incidents to the fiery bus disaster, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision faces hurdles amid opposition and developmental goals, aiming for completion by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-12-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 08:54 IST
As Andhra Pradesh navigates the mid-point of its ambitious Amaravati capital project, challenges mount for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The state grapples with public tragedies and political opposition, yet Naidu remains steadfast in his vision to complete the mega city by 2028, aligning with his timeline.

The past year witnessed significant events, including temple tragedies and a devastating bus fire, putting the government's efforts under the spotlight. Meanwhile, the strategic push to develop Amaravati continues with land pooling expansions and infrastructure goals, despite local farmer discontent and critical opposition voices.

Key milestones have been envisioned, from the installation of quantum computers to crucial infrastructure, making 2026 a pivotal year. Naidu's strategies also include meeting social welfare promises amid political challenges, exemplifying a contested yet determined leadership aiming for technological and developmental transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

