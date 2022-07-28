Woman duped of Rs 3.5 lakh with promise of modelling audition for daughter

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested here for allegedly duping a city resident of Rs 3.54 lakh by promising to arrange an audition for her daughter, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Mousami Nimaichandra Maiti.

As per the complainant woman, she had enrolled her daughter's name for audition during a visit to a mall in March, said a police official.

On July 13, she received a call from a woman who claimed to be speaking on behalf of a prominent entertainment company in Andheri.

Her daughter had been selected for audition for a child model, the caller told the woman, and asked her to deposit Rs 29,440 in a bank account. Later the complainant was asked pay Rs 1.25 lakh as shooting fees and Rs 2 lakh for costumes, which was said to be ''refundable''. The woman paid the money as instructed, but when she was asked to deposit another Rs 3.25 lakh, she got suspicious, the official said.

She visited the entertainment company's office and realized that she had been duped after being told that the company had never contacted her.

Police tracked down the unidentified caller from mobile call records and bank account details, and arrested Maiti from her Tilaknagar residence. She was apparently acting at the behest of another person and police were searching for him, the official said.

