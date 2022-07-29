Left Menu

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan dropped a throwback picture from her Sangeet ceremony as the 'Flashback Friday treat' on her social media account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:09 IST
Farah Khan shares throwback pic of shaking a leg with Priyanka, Rani as 'drunk dulhan' at sangeet night
Farah Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan dropped a throwback picture from her Sangeet ceremony as the 'Flashback Friday treat' on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah dropped a memorable picture of 'a drunk dulhan' dancing at her own wedding.

In the picture, Farah was dressed in a purple coloured rich embroided traditional outfit and was seen shaking a leg with Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji as 'drunken dulhan' at her own sangeet night. Rani and Priyanka, both made a statement in red and golden outfits. Actor Sonali Bendre dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post while Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Wow."

A fan wrote, "Omg look at you so beautiful." Another one said, "Wow u still look so pretty. That means u look pretty when drunk." While one said, "Pretty sure Farah would have been the funniest bride making everyone feel home and happy. " The sangeet ceremony of Farah and Shirish took place in 2004. Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Mira Nair, Sonu Nigam, Boman Irani, and many others attended the ceremony.

Captioning the image, Farah wrote, "#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions).." Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah Khan recently travelled to Croatia to oversee the filming of Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri's love duet for Anand Tiwari's directorial, while Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

