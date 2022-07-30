HBO Max pulls plug on 'Gordita Chronicles' after season one

American streamer HBO Max has cancelled coming-of-age comedy series ''Gordita Chronicles'' after just one season.

In a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service said the decision was taken as it is moving away from live-action shows aimed at kids and their parents.

''Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we've had to make the very difficult decision to end 'Gordita Chronicles' at HBO Max," the statement read.

Actor Eva Longoria directed the pilot episode for the show, which is created by Claudia Forestieri. The series premiered on HBO Max in June this year.

It followed the story of Carlota Cucu Castelli (Oliva Goncalves), a 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit into hedonistic 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American dream.

''The series earned critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two powerhouse executive producers, Eva Longoria (who also masterfully directed the pilot) and Zoe Saldana, to bring Cucu's journey to the screen.

''We thank them and the talented cast and crew for creating such a heartfelt, groundbreaking show that connected deeply with a very important demographic,'' HBO said.

Sony Pictures Television produced the series, which creator Forestieri based on her own life. The cast also includes Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Noah Rico, Cosette Hauer and Dascha Polanco.

Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz served as showrunner.