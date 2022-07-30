Dead to Me Season 3 to arrive soon with an explosive plot! Know full details

The continuation of Jen and Judy's story is coming in the form of Dead to Me Season 3, and it will be the final batch of the series, confirms the series creator Liz Feldman. The series was renewed in July last year. Fans are expecting a memorable and explosive finale with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale in the third season.

Earlier performances of the duo (both are from California) received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, thanks to their onscreen chemistry and witty interactions. Here's what you can expect from Dead to Me Season 3:

Liz Feldman told Deadline that the idea for how Dead to Me should end in Season 3 struck her while she was shooting for Season 2.

"I always knew from the inception of the show that I didn't want it to be a long long-running show," she said. "Then there was a certain point when we were in production on Season 2 when the end of the show came to me, pretty profoundly, so I realized, 'I know the story that I have to tell' and Season 3 feels like the right time to do that. It's just something that came to me organically, and I tend to try to follow the gut feeling I have," said Liz Feldman.

Liz Feldman also reiterated that three seasons should be enough for the show. "This show means so much to me and I just want to get it right, and I saw a way to do that. I think three seasons for this show is the right amount," she added.

When could Dead to Me Season 3 be released?

After several interruptions due to COVID-19, the filming for Dead to Me Season 3 has come to an end. Though Dead to Me Season 3 missed the release window in 2021, there could a possibility for the series to be premiered a little later this summer. The series might go to post-production soon. Therefore, Dead to Me Season 3 will release sometime in 2022.

Additionally, while responding to fans, Christina Applegate said on January 14 that Season 3 will be coming soon.

What could be the plotline of Dead to Me Season 3?

Season 2 ends with Jen and Judy being involved in a road accident with Ben. Charlie accuses Jen of burning Steve's car, remembering she had a gas can.

Jen then learns from Judy that Nick saw the Instagram photos of Parker and Charlie posing by Steve's car, also stating that there is a traffic cam video of the two driving it the day it was burned. Jen and Judy argue, with Jen finally admitting that she struck and killed Steve because he insulted her and surmised that Ted purposely threw himself in front of his car. Jen insults Judy saying she will love anyone who gives her attention. They emotionally settle.

The next morning, Jen confesses to Detective Perez that she killed Steve, and the two drive to the makeshift burial site but cannot find the spot where the body is located.

Jen visits the grief support group and realizes she never grieved for her own mother's death. Judy and Jen visit Lorna to buy out Jen's mortgage from her, then drive home in a modest new car that Jen wants to give to Charlie. The car is then accidentally struck by another vehicle revealed to be driven by a drunk Ben. After he looks down at a half-empty bottle of liquor, Ben speeds away. Judy and Jen wake up, both injured but alive.

As the dark comedy-drama is going to be the end of the series, hopefully, all the cliffhangers might be solved in Dead to Me Season 3. Netflix's show portrayed Jen's (by Christina Applegate) new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent on the storyline.

Cardellini hinted GoldDerby about what could be the next story in Dead to me Season 3."I always say whatever I can think of, Liz always comes up with something a million times better, and the writers. You think you know where they're going and they take another turn and you didn't see it coming. I'm excited to find out."

Some fans assume the series could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother because Season 2 featured en's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother.

Marsden said to TV Guide, "This guy I believe does make a conscious effort to look at himself in the mirror when no one else is looking and do the right thing. But sometimes the forces can overwhelm. And I think those are starting to compound and pile up for him and I think that'll be an interesting exploration in season three if we go there."

Liz Feldman said, "From start to finish, Dead to Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

She continued, "I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast, and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead to Me from day one."

Speaking to TV Guide, James Marsden explains his character Ben. He said, "Not only is he maybe going to find out that Jen was responsible for his brother's death, but he's also guilty of a hit-and-run. And they were the victims of the hit-and-run. And his brother was guilty of a hit-and-run in the first season."

Who are the cast in Dead to Me Season 3?

As for the cast list, many characters died or were removed and new characters and actors were introduced throughout the series. Still, some of the leads are expected to return in Dead to Me Season 3 including Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, Luke Roessler as Henry Harding, Brandon Scott as Nick Prager, James Marsden as Steve/Ben Wood, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, Jere Burns as Police Chief Howard Hastings, Suzy Nakamura as Karen, and Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez.

Dead to Me Season 3 is expected to be released soon on Netflix. Stay tuned to get more information on the Netflix series.