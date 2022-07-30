'Shark Tank India' judge Namita Thapar turns author; book to hit stands in August

Leading businesswomen and 'Shark Tank India' judge Namita Thapar will soon make her debut as an author with the upcoming book ''The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship'', announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Saturday.

The book, scheduled to release in August, expounds on the concepts of the age-old aggressor leader role - the shark - and the more empathetic style of leadership which is represented by the dolphin.

It will be published under PRHI's business imprint 'Penguin Portfolio'.

From investing in start-ups, mentoring many budding women professionals to being a part of the senior team running a pharma company, the book claims to comprise lessons from all facets of an entrepreneurial journey, and is for ''anyone looking for drive and direction for their entrepreneurial ambitions''.

''Writing my very first book, in my own words, straight from my heart has been one of the most memorable and gratifying experiences of my life. The book is not meant to be preachy but rather full of candid stories that I hope will inspire many to push their limits,'' Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.

Sectioned to address different focus points of starting one's own business with anecdotes and advice, it helps budding entrepreneurs in perfecting their pitch, building network, understanding the importance of the culture of dissent, women leaders breaking barriers, and the role of mentors.

Interviews with business pioneers further add value to these entrepreneurship lessons.

According to the publishers, ''The Dolphin and the Shark'' is filled with ''entrepreneurial stories, snippets from Shark Tank India, and astute observations from successfully helming Emcure''.

''Namita Thapar is a revelation. Ever since I first met her, she has surprised me with her sheer commitment to the writing process and is an enterprising and consistently inspiring force. . . We’re proud to welcome her to the illustrious Penguin author family,'' said Radhika Marwah, commissioning editor at PRHI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)