Succession Season 4 may not come before 2023: Find out more details

Filming for the 10 episodes of the fourth season of Succession began in New York City on June 27, 2022, with Mark Mylod directing the first episode. While we earlier assumed that fans won't have to wait long for Succession Season 4, now it seems that fans have to wait longer for the premiere date.

If we follow HBO's past records in terms of how much time it usually takes between the end of production and its premiere, it looks like Succession Season 4 will not release by the end of 2022. Cartermatt also predicted the same.

Therefore, if Succession Season 4 gets a 2023 premiere date, we won't be surprised. Programming executive Casey Bloys has already stated that the plan is for Season 4 to be eligible for the Emmys next year, which means the series might release before June.

The filming started in June 27 this year and it is expected to be wrapped up within October. Plus the post-production work will presumably take another five months, so we are almost certain that Succession Season 4 will release in 2023.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows media baron Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) as the siblings compete to take over the family media conglomerate WaystarRoyco.

The third season of Succession is certainly explosive and has left the Roy siblings and WaystarRoyco in a very different place for another season. In the upcoming episodes, media mogul Logan Roy, with the help of Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), engineered a sale of WaystarRoyco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson, (Alexander Skarsgard).

Succession has achieved a seat in the list of 25 Primetime Emmy nominations including one for the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series. It will compete against Netflix Inc's South Korean thriller Squid Game, the first non-English language show to be nominated for an Emmy.

(The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on September 12th on NBC. Check out the Primetime Emmy 2022 nominee list here.)

HBO has confirmed that they have plans to end the show with season 5. There will be 10 episodes in Succession Season 4. Moreover, the official logline for the upcoming run has been revealed, thanks to Deadline.

"The sale of media conglomerate WaystarRoyco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on HBO series!

Also Read: Dead to Me Season 3 to arrive soon with an explosive plot! Know full details