Left Menu

Sylvester Stallone now calls out 'Rocky' producer over 'Drago' spin-off

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 12:43 IST
Sylvester Stallone now calls out 'Rocky' producer over 'Drago' spin-off
Sylvester Stallone Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Terming the announcement of ''Drago'' as ''another heartbreaker'', veteran action star Sylvester Stallone has slammed the development of the spin-off under the boxing drama franchise ''Rocky''.

His comments come weeks after he called out Irwin Winkler, the producer behind the series which also includes ''Creed'' movies, for allegedly denying him the rights to the franchise for almost five decades now.

Stallone, the star and writer of Oscar-winning 1976 movie ''Rocky'', took to Instagram on Saturday to lambast Winkler and his children without taking names.

''Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS SELFISH USELESS CHILDREN are once again picking what is left OFF THE BONES of another wonderful character!!! (sic)'' the 76-year-old actor wrote about Drago, the character played by Dolph Lundgren in the series. ''Seriously, how do you weasels look in mirror???'' he added.

Earlier this week, MGM Studios announced ''Drago'', which will focus on Lundgren's Russian boxer of the same name, which he portrayed in 1985's ''Rocky IV '', as well as his son Viktor Drago (played by Florian Munteanu), who debuted in ''Creed II''.

''Creed'' series, fronted by Michael B Jordan, is itself a spin-off to Stallone's iconic ''Rocky'' franchise.

In his post, Stallone also apologised to his fans.

''I am sorry to the FANS, I APOLOGIZE to the FANS I never wanted ROCKY to be exploited FOR THIS GREED .. # no shame #sad day #Parasite (sic),'' he added.

The studio is gearing up for the release of ''Creed III'', which marks Jordan's directorial debut. The film is slated to be released on November 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022