Left Menu

Kiara Advani in Dubai for birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, see pics

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently having the time of their life vacationing in Dubai. The duo headed off to UAE to celebrate the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor's birthday which is on July 31. The pictures of the couple are going viral on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:05 IST
Kiara Advani in Dubai for birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, see pics
Kiara, Sidharth with fan (Image Source: twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently having the time of their life vacationing in Dubai. The duo headed off to UAE to celebrate the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor's birthday which is on July 31. The pictures of the couple are going viral on social media. Recently rumoured couple Sidharth and Kiara were spotted in Dubai for Kiara's birthday.

A treat for the 'Shershaah' couple fans as the pictures of the cute couple with their fan surfaced on the internet, which made fans go gaga over the couple's bond. In the images, Kiara was seen dressed in a black net dress that she paired with statement silver hoop earrings. To raise the chic quotient of her outfit, she kept her tresses open.

On the other hand, the 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor again aced the casual look. He wore a blue denim shirt. They posed with a fan at the Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Recently in the new episode of Koffee with Karan, Ananya Panday indirectly confirmed during the game that Sidharth and Kiara might be dating. When Karan asked Ananya about Kiara's relationship status, in response Ananya said, "Her raatans are very lambiyan," in reference to the lyrics of a song in Shershaah.

Then Karan mentioned 'Wake up Sid' in reference to Sidharth Malhotra. Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is currently flying high on the success of her two recently released films. As the 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actor rings in her 30th birthday today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, She will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God' which was set to release this year in July has been shifted to Diwali 2022. 'Thank God' also stars actor Rakul Preet.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as a slice-of-life film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth also has a few projects in the pipeline. He is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' starring Disha Patani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022