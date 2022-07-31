Left Menu

Relatives beat up man, tie his hands on suspicion of affair with widow in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

PTI | Kota | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 20:50 IST
A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by his relatives and made to walk with his hands tied after they suspected of having an affair with a widow in the family, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kolukhedi village in Dangipura police station area of Jhalawar district late on Saturday.

Police said they arrested six people and initially booked them for breach of public peace but later added other sections of the Indian Penal Code for beating up the man and torturing him.

Victim Gopal Lodha and the accused stay in the same locality, Station House Officer Guman Singh said.

On Saturday evening, they called Lodha over to their one of their houses and attacked him. They had seen him speaking to a widow in the family on multiple occasions and suspected him of being in a relationship with her, Singh said, adding ''they wanted to teach him a lesson''.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, wherein it was alleged that the accused forced Lodha to consume urine.

However, police rubbished this allegation after interrogating the arrested people and said they only offered him water as he asked for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

