Left Menu

Soha Ali Khan drops cute pictures with Inyaaya, fans say 'Like mom, like daughter'

Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan dropped a 'cute' picture with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Sunday on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:56 IST
Soha Ali Khan drops cute pictures with Inyaaya, fans say 'Like mom, like daughter'
Soha Ali Khan with her daughter (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan dropped a 'cute' picture with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Sunday on social media. The 43-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable series of pictures where the mother-daughter duo were twinning in pink outfits along with a caption. She wrote, "Weekending part 2."

In the first picture, Soha was seen reading a book to Inyaaya, who is patiently looking at the book and listening to her mother. The 'Rang De Basanti' actor was seen wearing a kaftan style pink co-ord set that she teamed up with shiny flats. She made a bun and left the rest of the tresses open.

On the other hand, cute Inyaaya is dressed in a pink coloured dress along with a blue frill. She looked adorable with a neatly braided hairstyle and a bow hair band. In the next picture, Soha flaunted her look in the beautiful comfy co-ord set. For the makeup, she opted for a dewy makeup look.

As soon the pictures were posted, fans flooded her post with their lovely messages. One user wrote, "Like mom,like daughter."

Another user dropped a comment. She wrote, "What's Inni baby reading today." The 'Dil Maange More' actor is quite active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with her daily routine whether professional or personal.

Recently, Soha shared a video of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her husband Kunal Kemmu racing on their tricycles. She captioned the video, "Tokyo drift! #monsoon #indoorplay". Kunal and Soha tied the knot in 2015 which was attended by close friends and family. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu.

Recently, Kunal and Soha turned into authors as they wrote a children's book 'Inni &Bobo', which was released on April 25. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called 'Hush-Hush' and Kunal is doing a movie 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos' with Vipul Shah and also has 'Malang 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss; MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022