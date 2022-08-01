Left Menu

I feel sad: Aamir Khan on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' Twitter trend

Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film triggered controversy after "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:06 IST
I feel sad: Aamir Khan on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' Twitter trend
Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film triggered controversy after "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter. Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Reacting to the boycott trend, Aamir while speaking to Mumbai reporters requested people to watch his film. "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue," Aamir quoted as a saying.

"I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he pleaded. Well, this is not the first time that netizens have expressed anger towards the upcoming film. Earlier, when the makers of the film launched the trailer in May, the same hashtag was trending.

Talking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children. Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

