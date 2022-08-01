Alice in Borderland Season 2 December release confirmed! Find out what to expect from it

After the success of Alice in Borderland (今際の国のアリス in Japan), Netflix renewed the Japanese series for Season 2. The series is preparing for the December release.

Alice in Borderland is a Netflix Original live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato and written by Yasuko Kuramitsu. Following its release, Alice in Borderland received mostly positive reviews from critics, who applauded the visuals, cinematography, editing, the performances of Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, and its use of graphic violence.

Filming for Alice in Borderland Season 2 was wrapped in March 2022. Season 2 is expected to start the story from the conclusion of the first part.

Alice in Borderland follows Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as allies who are trapped in an abandoned Tokyo where they are forced to compete in card games. After surviving their first game, players receive "visas", which are extended further upon successful completion of more card games. If the visas expire, the individuals are executed by red lasers being shot from the sky.

In the new season, the 10 cast members who survived in the first season will return to face more difficult challenges. We will also see some new faces join the old six players in the game in Alice in Borderland Season 2.

The new members are Yuri Tsunematsu as high school student Heiya, Tomohisa Yamashita as "King of Clubs" Kyūma, Hayato Isomura as Banda, Kai Inowaki as Matsushita, Katsuya Maiguma as Yaba and Honami Satō as Kotoko. (via. anime News Network).

The previous season features a flashback where both the friend, Momokaand Asahi walks in the empty city and recording videos over their phone. Back to present, in an ongoing card game, Arisu confronts Aguni. Meanwhile, Aguni introduces himself as a witch like rest of the group players. He also confesses that his victim was not Momoka. It is his best friend Hatter, who shot him in self-defense. Unexpectedly, Arisu replies that the witch is Momoka, instead of Aguni.

As Aguni attempts to kill Niragi, who is still determined to kill everyone, the remaining players throw Momoka into the bonfire, winning the game. As the survivors leave the burning hotel, Chishiya collects the final card. The next day, Arisu and Usagi watch several videos recorded by Asahi, who had committed suicide during the game. The video revealed that Asahi and Momoka are dealers, for the players who organize games to extend their visas.

In another clip, it exposes that the duo visited an underground lair filled with gamemasters. Arisu and Usagi manage to locate the lair, only finding a pile of executed gamemasters.

Chishiya and Kuina said that the gamemasters are also the players. The season ends with introducing a woman named Mira who announced a new set of games to collect face cards.

If we follow the manga, then Alice in Borderland Season 2 might show the sacrifices and a possible romance between main leads Usagi and Arisu. Fans could also see the explanation of the Borderland, the conclusion of the deadly match, and how the characters return to the reality.

Fans will also get the identity of Mira in Season 2. The mysterious woman is probably the Game Master.

