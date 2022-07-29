Tribes of Europa Season 2 renewal seems unlikely despite major cliffhangers

The German drama Tribes of Europa was launched on Netflix in February 2021. The series achieved an enormous fanbase within a few months after its release. Despite its popularity, the creators are still silent about the renewal of the series. The first season ended on major cliffhangers. So fans were hoping for a season 2, but there is no update on it so far. So is Tribes of Europa Season 2 canceled?

The series mainly became successful for its captivating storyline. Rotten Tomatoes have also given the series a rating of 77% on its website. The series is written and directed by Philip Koch alongside Jana Burbach and Benjamin Seiler (in scripts) and Florian Baxmeyer (in direction).

Tribes of Europa Season 2 is yet to be renewed, but some media portal claims the second season might release in 2022. However, Netflix is yet to announce anything officially.

According to Netflix Life, Netflix's schedule has been badly upended by the COVID. And it's only ten months since the series has just launched in February. Therefore, we have to wait for the renewal. But since it's been more than one year since the drama debuted, it seems the renewal is unlikely.

Renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit foreign language dramas were restored by public demand lately. Maybe it's too early to conclude that they won't renew the series ever. Netflix sometimes takes a long time to gather all relevant viewership data from across the world before finally making a renewal decision.

The German science fiction series is set in 2074. It follows the war between the tribes of Europe in the aftermath of a mysterious global disaster. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe - Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) - are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of new Europa.

