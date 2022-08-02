Marilyn Monroe's estate comes out in Ana de Armas' defence over accent outrage in 'Blonde' trailer

The official estate of Marilyn Monroe has come out to defend Ana de Armas, who is portraying the Hollywood icon in Andrew Dominik and Netflix's upcoming drama 'Blonde'. After the official trailer of the movie was dropped recently, several viewers expressed their outrage over Armas' casting because her accent did not entirely match Monroe's iconic breathy tone.

According to Variety, though 'Blonde' is not authorized by Monroe's estate but the group stands by de Armas' casting nonetheless. "Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate.

He added, "Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can't wait to see the film in its entirety!" Most of the complaints about de Armas' casting noted that she maintained her Cuban accent, which is not how Monroe sounded. De Armas told an entertainment magazine in 2020 that Dominik's decision to cast a Cuban actor as an American icon was "groundbreaking."

"I only had to audition for Marilyn once and Andrew said 'It's you,' but I had to audition for everyone else," de Armas told the magazine, reported Variety. She continued, "The producers. The money people. I always have people I needed to convince. But I knew I could do it. Playing Marilyn was groundbreaking. A Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe. I wanted it so badly. You see that famous photo of her and she is smiling in the moment, but that's just a slice of what she was really going through at the time."

'Blonde' is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The drama reimagines the life of Monroe, from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to stardom. The supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. The film will debut in competition at the Venice Film Festival and later release globally on September 28, as per Variety. (ANI)

