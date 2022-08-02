John Wick: The Legendary Assassin

If you have watched the famous movie series "John Wick" then you are no stranger to the unbelievable action scenes where the protagonist is shown killing people using a mere pencil and books. Now, think what he can do with a gun in his hand.

John Wick is the story of a retired Legendary Assassin often referred to as "Baba Yaga" or the "Boogeyman", played by the world-famous American actor Keanu Reeves (The Matrix fame). The first film John Wick: Chapter 1 was released on October 13, 2014, in which he is shown seeking revenge on the son of a Russian gangster who steals his vintage car and kills his puppy "Daisy", which was given to him by his deceased wife, Helen, as a memento of love. The film was a directorial debut of Chad Stahelski and David Leitch as a team and was produced by Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road Pictures, Leitch, Eva Longoria, and Michael Witherill, though, only Stahelski was given the directorial credits. The film was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $86 million worldwide and made on a budget of $20–30 million.

The second installment of the John Wick franchise is John Wick: Chapter 2, directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, which was released on January 30, 2017, and is more like a continuation of its prequel. After successfully retrieving his car and taking revenge upon the Russian gangster leaving behind a pile of dead bodies, the retired assassin is forced out of his retirement yet again by a former associate who plots to take control of the International guild of Assassins. In the story, he is approached by an Italian gangster Santino D'Antonio, played by Riccardo Scamarcio, reminding Mr. Wick of his "blood oath" to the gangster which compels him to repay his favor. The story proceeds further with a lot of killing and violence which are sure to give you goosebumps, witnessing how exceptionally good the story progresses with some of the most amazing action scenes and magnificent cinematography. The film was a huge commercial hit and got praised by critics for phenomenal action sequences, direction, editing, visual style, and the performances of the cast, particularly Reeves, and raked in an astonishing $171.5 million worldwide against its $40 million budget, twice the earning of the original film.

The sequel to the 2014 and 2017, releases is John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, the third installment of the famous John Wick franchise. The film was released on May 17, 2019, by Lionsgate Studios, directed a third time by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins, and Marc Abrams, based on Kolstad's previously written story. The film opens with a scene where John Wick is shown running from the bounty hunters and assassins. He gets labeled as "excommunicado" by the High Table (the international assassins' guild) for the unauthorized killing of crime lord Santino D'Antonio on the neutral grounds of the New York Continental Hotel. In the film, you will see some breathtaking action sequences that might go beyond your imagination and leave you yearning for more. The film grossed a staggering $326 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of the franchise in just 10 days, and also got praises from the critics for the action sequences, visual style, and Reeves's performance.

Now, with the unveiling of a teaser trailer for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise at Comic-Con 2022, the legendary "Baba Yaga" is coming yet again to set your screens on fire. The "John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to release on March 23, 2023, and the hype surrounding it is just surreal.