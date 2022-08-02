Virgin River Season 5: Mel & Jack’s love could ‘mature and deepen’ further, teases Henderson

Season 4 of Netflix's romantic drama Virgin River released in July and successfully engaged the viewers with its emotional plotline. It's only 10 days since Season 4 has ended, and fans are already asking for another season. And it looks like they are in luck. Several reports speculate that Virgin River Season 5 may arrive in Summer 2023.

The lead star, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are confirmed to return in Virgin River Season 5. In a recent interview, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson shared what Season 5 has in store for us.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the duo teases how Virgin River Season 5 will head forward with the character Jack and Mel.

Talking of Mel, Alexandra said, "I think Mel's journey from her childhood becomes more in focus throughout the season so that we can understand where she's coming from and how that informs how she behaves now. But you know, I think that there's going to be some similar twists and turns along the way."

While Jack will try his level best to concentrate on the family and baby, hinted Henderson. He said, "I feel like now Mel and Jack have an opportunity to just focus on them and their baby and their life and there's so much hope in that. There's a lot of possibility."

Henderson also spoke to Glamour about what's in store.

He said, "From what I understand this season, you're going to also see Mel and Jack get really close...What I'm hoping in season 5 is actually seeing them get closer together through adversity rather than being pushed apart, because I actually think the audiences love that. You've got to have some bumps, but seeing them mature and deepen their love is going to be nice."

He also weighed in about Brady in Virgin River Season 5, saying "Brady, as a character, definitely has a lot of redemption in season 4. I think there's even more in season 5. That'll definitely color their relationship. I think it's wrong, though, if Brady is all of a sudden just this good guy. I don't buy that, that he's just going to turn over. It feels trite. It's more interesting to have a character that he can't help himself."

As for its production updates, What's on Netflix confirmed on July 18 that the filming for Virgin River Season 5 had begun in British Columbia. Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope, confirmed this in an interview with PureWow: "I'm actually leaving tomorrow to go to Canada to film season five."

Additionally, the official Instagram of the series celebrated the news, writing on July 18: "Our cast in a table read for SEASON 5. Yes, you heard that right folks. We have now started production on SEASON 5!"

As for the release date of Virgin River Season 5, before the premiere of Virgin River Season 4, Breckenridge said, if they start Virgin River Season 5 shooting in summer, apparently the fifth season will be out in 2023.

Currently, there is no official release date for Virgin River Season 5. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to get more updates!

Virgin River Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.

