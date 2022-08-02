Vinland Saga Season 2 trailer: Thorfinn gets up to kill his father’s murderer Askeladd

MAPPA announced on May 5, 2022 that they are taking over the Japanese anime Vinland Saga Season 2 to be made based of the manga of the same name. The first season was released by Wit Studio. As soon as the continuation of the anime is confirmed, enthusiasts are demanding the updates of Vinland Saga Season 2. Yes, we have several updates, read on to get more details.

The director, Shuhei Yabuta will be joining the whole team including creator Yukimura Makoto. Recently, the director posted on the Vinland Saga website that there is two biggest character additions to Vinland Saga Season 2.

"The lynchpin of the start of Season Two is definitely Einar. He left a strong impression on me when I read the manga, so when we were outlining the series, Seko and I started with discussing where his strength came from. I didn't think we could start mapping out the series until we understood the source of his strength," the director shared.

Yukimura weighed in the conversation: "They put a lot of additional detail into the characters and backgrounds of the farm arc. It shows very neatly how each character ended up there, and as the writer of the original manga-and I'm repeating myself here-I really felt a sense of gratitude."

The trailer of the highly anticipated second season of the anime has finally been released along with the release date. Vinland Saga Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2023 on Tokyo MX and BS11 with 24 episodes.

The trailer starts with Askeladd's voice telling Thorfinn to stand up. For those who have gone through the first season, it will be quite easy for them to understand.

At the end of the previous season, Leif Erikson almost convinces the badly beaten Thorfinn to sail away with him, but the youth returns to the Imperial Council. The war between England and the Danes grows worse with each passing year. Canute takes charge and claims command of the Viking army and the rule of England. Thorfinn is dragged away, and as he drops his knife in the chaos, his erstwhile journey flashes in the blade's reflection. The episode ends with shots of several previously unseen characters in various locations.

Vinland Saga Season 2 trailer depicts Thorfinn remembering that he was a warrior the soldier who came to the village tortured them severely. He whispers "I can't remember how many people… I've been in the battlefield, ever since I was five or six. I was a warrior."

"A long time ago soldiers came twice to the village I lived in. Those guys…the animals…in human flesh!"

The trailer also gives the essence of the story showing Thorfinn must take his revenge and kill Askeladd, the man who murdered his father. The only paradise for the Vikings, it seems, is the era of war and death that rages on.

Vinland Saga Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2023. Check out the new trailer below: