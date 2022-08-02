Left Menu

When Shah Rukh called Vishal Bhardwaj at midnight to sing a song for him

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan might not be a perfect singer but he definitely knows how to sing the lyrics of tracks to win hearts, and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj was massively impressed when he heard the actor crooning his latest composition 'La Ilaaj'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:28 IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan might not be a perfect singer but he definitely knows how to sing the lyrics of tracks to win hearts, and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj was massively impressed when he heard the actor crooning his latest composition 'La Ilaaj'. During the launch of 'La Ilaaj' from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Darlings' in Delhi, Bhardwaj shared how the film's co-producer Shah Rukh reacted to the song when he heard it for the first time.

"It was late night and all of sudden I got a call from Shah Rukh. I picked up his call and instead of saying hello he started singing 'La Ilaaj'. He even narrated the meaning of the lyrics. He then said, 'agar ye song mere liye hota toh aur maza aata'. I felt really special that time. It was so nice of him," Bhardwaj recalled. Sung by Arijit Singh, 'La Ilaaj' from Netflix film basically translates to incurable. The lyrics of the soulful track are penned by none other than Gulzar.

'La Ilaaj' proves that when musical geniuses like Bhardwaj and Gulzar come together, the result is nothing less than spectacular. Bhardwaj has a long-standing association with Gulzar. Be it 'Chhodh Aaye Hum' from 'Maachis', 'Naina Thag Lenge' from 'Omkara' or 'Pehli Baar Mohabbat' from Shahid-starrer Kaminey, 'Kul Kabhi' from 'Haider', the combination of Gulzar and Vishal has given several evergreen and meaningful songs over the years. Now it is to be seen how the audience reacts to their just-released collaboration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

