Left Menu

Demon Slayer Season 3: Everything we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:27 IST
Demon Slayer Season 3: Everything we know so far
Demon Slayer Season 3 will start with Tanjiro traveling to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it. Image Credit: Demon Slayer Season 3 / Official Trailer
  • Country:
  • Japan

Ufotable announced Demon Slayer Season 3 right after the second season finale. The season is officially called the Swordsmith Village arc. The Swordsmith Village arc will pick just after the Entertainment District arc, which concluded with Tanjiro and Sound HashiraTengenUzui defeating the demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

Demon Slayer is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story focuses on a kind-hearted boy called Tanjiro Kamado, who leads an ordinary life. His family has been slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. Fortunately, one of his sisters Nezuko is alive, but she has turned into a bloodthirsty demon. Tanjiro Kamado fights against demons and finds a cure for his sister.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will start with Tanjiro traveling to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it. He meets the smith who made it and explains to him how the sword was so badly damaged. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. MuichiroTokito will engage the villains but still, he needs the help of Tanjiro. Season 3 will also feature how they handle the upper-rank demons.

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira MuichiroTokito will be two of the primary new characters in Demon Slayer Season 3. Following the big announcement of Demon Slayer Season 3, the creators released a poster, teasing fans what they can expect from the third season.

The poster shows Demon Slayer Season 2 has ended and the two major characters from Demon Slayer Season 3 with the title "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc!"

There is no announcement of the release date yet for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, but we can expect Demon Slayer season 3 to release in 2023. Demon Slayer is now available to watch on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: The Seven Deadly Sins franchise: Recent updates & everything you need to know

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022