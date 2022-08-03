Demon Slayer Season 3: Everything we know so far

Ufotable announced Demon Slayer Season 3 right after the second season finale. The season is officially called the Swordsmith Village arc. The Swordsmith Village arc will pick just after the Entertainment District arc, which concluded with Tanjiro and Sound HashiraTengenUzui defeating the demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

Demon Slayer is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story focuses on a kind-hearted boy called Tanjiro Kamado, who leads an ordinary life. His family has been slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. Fortunately, one of his sisters Nezuko is alive, but she has turned into a bloodthirsty demon. Tanjiro Kamado fights against demons and finds a cure for his sister.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will start with Tanjiro traveling to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it. He meets the smith who made it and explains to him how the sword was so badly damaged. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. MuichiroTokito will engage the villains but still, he needs the help of Tanjiro. Season 3 will also feature how they handle the upper-rank demons.

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira MuichiroTokito will be two of the primary new characters in Demon Slayer Season 3. Following the big announcement of Demon Slayer Season 3, the creators released a poster, teasing fans what they can expect from the third season.

The poster shows Demon Slayer Season 2 has ended and the two major characters from Demon Slayer Season 3 with the title "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc!"

There is no announcement of the release date yet for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, but we can expect Demon Slayer season 3 to release in 2023. Demon Slayer is now available to watch on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

