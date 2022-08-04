Left Menu

Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' to hit screens in September

CANNOT KEEP CALM she wrote.Jahaan Chaar Yaar narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in an extraordinary adventure.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 12:55 IST
Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' to hit screens in September
  • Country:
  • India

Buddy comedy ''Jahaan Chaar Yaar'' is slated to be released on September 16, the makers announced Thursday.

Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.

Bhasker shared the release date announcement on Twitter.

''4… 3… 2… 1… countdown starts for the #GirlsTripOfTheYear... #JahaanChaarYaar, in cinemas on 16th September... CANNOT KEEP CALM!'' she wrote.

''Jahaan Chaar Yaar'' narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in ''an extraordinary adventure''. The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022