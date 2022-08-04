Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' to hit screens in September

Buddy comedy ''Jahaan Chaar Yaar'' is slated to be released on September 16, the makers announced Thursday.

Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.

Bhasker shared the release date announcement on Twitter.

''4… 3… 2… 1… countdown starts for the #GirlsTripOfTheYear... #JahaanChaarYaar, in cinemas on 16th September... CANNOT KEEP CALM!'' she wrote.

''Jahaan Chaar Yaar'' narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in ''an extraordinary adventure''. The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan.

