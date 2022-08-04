It’s official now! Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 will premiere in 2024!

Joker 2 is finally happening! After a long wait for over three years, the sequel to the psychological thriller film Joker has been recently confirmed. Joker 2 will come in 2024.

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix`s upcoming musical crime thriller film titled, 'Joker: Folie a Deux' is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024, according to a report by Deadline. The sequel, which sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Batman's notorious foe, will debut on the big screen exactly five years after the first film was released. The production for the film will start in December.

Directed and produced by Todd Phillips, Joker is a film based on DC Comics characters. It stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and provides a possible origin story for the character. Set in 1981, it follows Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian whose descent into insanity and nihilism inspires a violent countercultural revolution against the wealthy in a decaying Gotham City.

The follow-up to 2019's blockbuster "Joker" will be a musical, with Lady Gaga expected to play the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator Harley Quinn. The plotline of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Has been kept under wraps, but the title 'Folie a Deux' which means shared delusional disorder. So we can assume the film will show how Arthur's villainy is embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City. Joker's partner in crime, the famous and crazy Harley Quinn might feature in the sequel. However, these are just speculations.

The first movie marked the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Deadline estimated the film made a net profit of $437 million, factoring in all expenses and revenues. Joker won the Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, including other awards and nominations.

For the unversed, Todd's film 'Joker' depicted the life of struggling comedian, Arthur Fleck played by Joaquin Phoenix who is reframed into an anti-hero, taking the name of Joker, inflicting horrific acts of violence.

Apart from that, Warner bros. recently shelved the much-awaited film `Batgirl` despite being nearly completed, and will not be released on theatres and HBO Max. "Joker" was supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated tentpole generated more than $1 billion globally and earned Phoenix an Oscar, a sequel was pre-ordained. Naturally, the actor is asking for big bucks to reprise his sinister role as Arthur Fleck; Phoenix`s paycheck for "Folie a Deux" will be $20 million, Variety reported.

