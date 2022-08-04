George RR Martin hints possibility of House of Dragon Season 2, what about Winds of Winter?

George RR Martin was supposed to attend a few events in the last week but he announced that he was suddenly tested coronavirus positive after attending San Diego Comic-Con for the big House of the Dragon panel. He needed to be quarantined in a hotel room in Los Angeles after being tested positive. Now he has announced his good health after his new report tested negative.

George RR Martin recently said in a video, "I've been through the worst of it, and I guess I can shortly rejoin the land of the living," Martin said. "Now I have no more symptoms, my test is negative…so that's looking good."

While talking on the world premiere of House of the Dragon that happened the week after Comic-Con, George RR Martin said, That went off very well, I hear. I've seen pictures, I've seen interviews. I regret not being there, but it looks like the people who did get there had a great time. And the buzz that's coming out of it…the early reviews from people who saw the first episode is very, very positive. So I'm excited."

"Of course, I saw House of the Dragon, or our first episode, some time ago. They've continued to refine it and trim it and polish it and improve the special effects…but it's more or less the same, and I think it's very strong. I hope you guys will agree when you get to see it. August 21, it will be on the air," George RR Martin added. He also cited, "And meanwhile, we're thinking about season 2."

On the other hand, Martin has posted a new video providing his latest news after his House of the Dragon plans and importantly The Winds of Winter writing has been temporarily stalled. Fans are highly concerned as there is no sign of a release date for The Winds of Winter, albeit they are just close to the premiere of Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

One fan has expressed frustration on Twitter writing, "George RR Martin published Game of Thrones 26 years ago today. Maybe we will get Winds of Winter in another 26 years." Another fan wrote, "Having read his first Game of Thrones book when it was published in 1996, here I am, 26 years later, still waiting for the final volume. I hope he writes it before he dies or I do..."

Martin helped create the Wild Cards anthology series and contributed to world-building for the 2022 video game Elden Ring.

