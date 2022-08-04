Left Menu

Griner sentence 'compounds the injustice' of wrongful detention - Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 21:52 IST
The nine-year prison sentence given to U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia "compounds the injustice of her wrongful detention," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Nothing about today's decision changes our determination that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained, and we will continue working to bring Brittney and fellow wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan home," Blinken said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

