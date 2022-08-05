Left Menu

Sushmita says 'woman's got attitude' as she shares pictures from vacation

After setting the trolls right, Sushmita Sen is here to say that 'she got attitude'!

Updated: 05-08-2022 16:44 IST
After setting the trolls right, Sushmita Sen is here to say that 'she got attitude'! Sharing new pictures from her Sardinian vacation, Sushmita took to her Instagram and wrote, "The woman's got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! #strikeapose #clickclick I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly"

In the pictures, Sushmita is seen wearing an animal print kaftan and sunglasses. Posing on a yacht with a picturesque backdrop, Sushmita set the internet on fire! And commenting on the photo was Sushmita's sister-in-law, who has been in news for a while, for announcing her divorce with Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. Charu dropped a heart emoticon on the post.

Previously, Charu had revealed in her vlog that she is divorcing her husband Rajeev Sen for the better future of their daughter Ziana. Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media. Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to Ziana in November last year. However, the actual reason behind why they have chosen to part ways is still unknown.

Coming back to Sushmita, the diva confirmed dating former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi last month. The couple was massively trolled on the internet for announcing their relationship. On the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in Disney + Hotstar web series 'Aarya 3'. (ANI)

