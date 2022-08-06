Left Menu

Actress Anne Heche severely burned in car crash

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 10:27 IST
Anne Heche (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anne Heche is in critical condition following a fiery car crash. As per Fox News, Anne crashed a vehicle into a Mar Vista, California, home on Friday, igniting a fire. She was transported to a hospital with severe burns on her body.

Anne, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Witnesses told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she fled. Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told Fox News Digital the person involved in the accidents was transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

A resident was present at the time of the accident at the home and escaped injury. Anne, however, sustained burn injuries and was "conscious and breathing" when she was placed on a stretcher. Anne rose to fame with her stint on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance. She followed that with roles in films like "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days Seven Nights," and "Wag the Dog."

Her romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late '90s resulted in intense media attention at the time, much to Heche's professional frustration. In a 2021 interview with Page Six, Heche said she felt "blacklisted" after going public with their relationship, CNN reported. Anne has appeared in numerous television series more recently, including "The Brave," "Quantico," and "Chicago P.D." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

