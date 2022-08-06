Goa: Woman kills 18-month-old daughter before jumping into river; rescued

A woman allegedly killed her 18-month-old daughter at a village in Goa early on Saturday and later jumped into a river in an attempt to end life, but was rescued by some construction workers, police said on Saturday.

The 34-year-old woman, who hails from the state, came to her parents' house at Chicalim in South Goa last week after spending several years in Germany, where her husband currently works, an official said.

''Around 5 am today, the woman identified as Nimisha Valsan, strangulated her 18-month-old daughter to death. After that, she went to her neighbours and sought the key of their car, which they gave,'' police inspector Kapil Nayak told reporters.

Thereafter, she drove the car for about five kilometres and came to a bridge. She then jumped into the Zuari river from the bridge. However, some workers engaged in constructing a parallel bridge there, rescued her, he said.

The woman was rushed to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim, where she is currently undergoing treatment, he said. ''The accused woman had returned to Goa after living several years in Germany, where her husband is working,'' Nayak said.

A case of murder was registered against the accused, police said.

