Left Menu

Anushka Sharma drops 'show off' mirror selfie as she prepares for 'Chakda Xpress'

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting for the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, 'Chakda Xpress', has been continuously training for the same, and she shared a mirror selfie from a gym.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:42 IST
Anushka Sharma drops 'show off' mirror selfie as she prepares for 'Chakda Xpress'
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting for the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, 'Chakda Xpress', has been continuously training for the same, and she shared a mirror selfie from a gym. In the snap, Anushka was seen sporting a yellow neon-crop top and black tights as she flaunted her biceps.

"Mehnat karri aur show off nahin kiya toh kya mehnat karri", she captioned her Instagram Story. To note, Anushka had taken a break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika. She was last seen in Anand L Rai's directorial 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Now, she makes a comeback with 'Chakda Xpress', which will be out on Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022