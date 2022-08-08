Left Menu

Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malayankunju’ to stream on Prime Video from Aug 11

Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji and Malik.I look forward to Malayankunji reaching out to a vast audience through this streaming platform and cant wait to hear from a new set of audience, he said.Prabhakar heaped praise on his leading man and said the actor has delivered a wonderful performance in the film.Malayankunju is a riveting story and Fahadh is just brilliant in it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:53 IST
Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malayankunju’ to stream on Prime Video from Aug 11
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Fahadh Faasil's survival drama film "Malayankunju" will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on August 11, the streamer announced Monday.

The Malayalam-language film is written by Mahesh Narayanan and directed by Sajimon Prabhakar.

Also starring Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles, "Malayankunju" is an emotional story of survival, when a man gets trapped in a landslide.

According to a press release, the film has been shot 40 feet under the ground level and has surreal sequences that lift a usual survival story to a different level.

Faasil said "Malayankunju" turned out to be ''one of his toughest movies'' of his career.

"'Malayankunju' is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl," Faasil, who turned 40 on Monday, said in a statement.

Released in theatres on July 22, the film received rave reviews from the critics and the viewers.

It follows the journey of Anil (Fahad), who is an ill-tempered electronics technician leading a quiet life with his mother. ''His daily routines are disrupted when his neighbour's new born baby stirs up undesirable memories from his past. A person with many shades, Anil's connection with the baby and his struggles to survive under the rubble of an intense landslide forms the crux of the narrative,'' the official synopsis read. Faasil, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as "Joji", ''C U Soon'', "Malik" and ''Vikram'', said he hopes that more people will warm up to "Malayankunju" upon its release on Prime Video.

''Malayalam cinema hasn't seen a film like this in recent times and I am glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts. Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after 'CU Soon', 'Joji' and 'Malik'.

''I look forward to 'Malayankunji' reaching out to a vast audience through this streaming platform and can't wait to hear from a new set of audience," he said.

Prabhakar heaped praise on his leading man and said the actor has delivered a wonderful performance in the film.

'''Malayankunju' is a riveting story and Fahadh is just brilliant in it. Despite the tough circumstances, Fahadh gave a wonderful performance which has been applauded by cinephiles. Now we are looking forward to understanding how audiences worldwide react to this gripping thriller," the director said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022