Happiness Season 2: Everything we know so far

The South Korean drama, Happiness on Netflix got massive success after its release. Happiness is back in Netflix's Top 10 list of best-performing shows on the streamer. Now, fans are waiting for Happiness Season 2.

Well, it doesn't seem as though a second season of the series is currently on the cards. While the K-drama, Happiness did not end on cliffhangers, many fans believe the series can still be extended for more seasons. They argue that the story has the potential for many new twists and turns to keep the viewers engaged.

Though there are no words from the makers, according to tvN, the makers had never discussed the possibility of Happiness Season 2. Despite incredible viewership, TvN decided to discontinue the k-drama.

However, that doesn't mean that it won't happen. There are no updates of being canceled either, which is really strange. Therefore we have to wait until the makers or streamer opens up.

Happiness is acclaimed for its captivating plotline which successfully engaged the viewers. Part of the reason the storyline attracts the viewers is that most of it is inspired by real-life incidents they faced during pandemics. It shows similar incidents like the recent lockdown that the world experienced in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The South Korean Television series stars Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, and Jo Woo Jin as the leads.

The story starts from a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The series depicts the psychological battle and the struggle of the survivors. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst and the pupil of the eye will turn white, after that the infected patient attacks another person.

Gradually, the deadly virus grasped the whole city. People are in a panic about the deadly virus. The infectious disease is spreading worldwide, and the country is almost shut down. The world goes on high alert.

Yoon Sae Bom (played by Han Hyo Joo), (Park Hyung Sik), and Han Tae Seok (Jo Woo Jin) are the heroes who are out to combat the virus. They are continuously trying to save people from falling into the deadly grasp of the disease.

Yoon Sae Bom is a member of KP-SWAT, the Special Operation Unit police squad. Jung Yi Hyun is a crime detective and Han Tae Seok is a retired lieutenant colonel presently working as an executive of a pharmaceutical company.

Presently, there is little possibility for the second season of Happiness. Some viewers believe when Netflix picks a Kdrama for the global audience it runs for years. Moreover, this K-drama is getting highly popular. Similarly, the streamer might come with Happiness Season 2 or at least a spinoff.

If a reboot or spinoff of the South Korean drama Happiness is ever announced, we'll surely let you know! Stay tuned to get more updates on recent South Korean dramas.

