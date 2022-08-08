Attack On Titan: The Story of Caged Humanity

Imagine, you are enclosed in a walled country to protect you from the man-eating Titans that spare no one, and you have never seen anything outside the walls for centuries. Do you feel safe, or trapped in a cage that will eventually become the place where your story ends?!

Attack On Titan is a dark fantasy Japanese manga series created by Hajime Isayama and was released back on September 9, 2009. Despite a slow start, the manga sales recovered gradually and sold over 100 million copies by the end of 2019 making it one of the most read manga by fans and critics in the dark fantasy genre. With its 12th volume surpassing 2 million initial prints, it became one of the only three manga series besides One Piece and Demon Slayer to get that many initial prints.

The manga series was adapted into an anime and the first season with 25 episodes was aired between April 7, 2013, and September 29, 2013. In the story, post-apocalyptic peace for humanity is preserved within the enormous walls protecting them from the Gigantic-Titans that roam outside the walls.

The anime series presents to you the story of Eren Yeager, along with his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. One day, a Colossal Titan breaches the wall of their hometown, and loads of Titans enter the town and destroy it, killing thousands of humans. Unfortunately, one of the Titans kills Eren Yeager's mother in front of his eyes, while leaving him powerless and unable to do anything to protect his mother. Filled with anger and vengeance, Eren pledges his revenge on the Titans and joins the elite Survey Corps, a group of brave soldiers who fight Titans outside the walls. Thus, Attack On Titan chronicles Eren's journey with the Survey Corps on his way to avenge his mother's death while investigating the origin and history of the Titans.

Today, Attack On Titan franchise's worth is a whopping $75 million globally and is consistently increasing with the release of new seasons and episodes. The anime adaptation won multiple accolades and awards during the 3rd Newtype Anime Awards, including Best Director, Best Script, Best Soundtrack, Best Theme Song, Top Female Character, and Title of the Year. It received the award for Best TV Animation at the 2013 Animation Kobe Awards. It also won the Animation of the Year Award at the 2014 Tokyo Anime Award, along with, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Music.

The story is filled with so many mysteries, revelations, twists, and turns of events, amazing characters, and equally spectacular background music that would compel you to binge-watch Attack On Titan.