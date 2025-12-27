Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight

The Women's Hockey India League begins, featuring Ranchi Royals seeking to impress on home turf. The Royals, joined by teams like JSW Soorma, Delhi SG Pipers, and Shrachi Bengal Tigers, promise fierce competition in the new season, with talents preparing for bigger international challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:29 IST
The Women's Hockey India League is set to captivate fans as it kicks off this Sunday, with the Ranchi Royals eager to capitalize on home support. The competition promises high stakes and thrilling matches, attracting top talents representing various franchises.

This season marks a significant step for the Ranchi Royals, who emerged from the rebranded Odisha Warriors following their withdrawal after the inaugural season. Hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, the tournament's intense double round-robin format will climax in a final showdown on January 10.

With international stars in the mix, players are looking to fine-tune their skills ahead of a bustling season culminating in the 2026 Asian Games. This league offers a platform not only for domestic glory but also for national team scouts to seek out emerging stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

