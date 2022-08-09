Left Menu

Director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

"The illness means that Lars will only take part in interviews to a limited extent until the premiere later this year," Zentropa said. In 2011, von Trier was banned from the Cannes Film Festival after he joked he was a Nazi at a news conference to promote his film "Melancholia," an unusual disaster movie starring Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-08-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 00:26 IST
Director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Danish director Lars von Trier, 66, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and will do limited promotion for his upcoming supernatural TV series "Kingdom Exodus", his production company said on Monday. Von Trier, often referred to as the "enfant terrible" of contemporary cinema, was in "good spirits" and is being treated for his symptoms, Zentropa said in a statement.

The "Kingdom Exodus" is the third and final instalment in von Trier's 1990s cult TV show "The Kingdom". The series premieres at the Venice Film Festival later this month as a five-hour film. It will be launched in five episodes on Viaplay's platform and Danish broadcaster DR later this year. "The illness means that Lars will only take part in interviews to a limited extent until the premiere later this year," Zentropa said.

In 2011, von Trier was banned from the Cannes Film Festival after he joked he was a Nazi at a news conference to promote his film "Melancholia," an unusual disaster movie starring Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg. His other works include sexually graphic films such as "Antichrist" and "Nymphomaniac", and the harrowing melodrama "Dancer in the Dark", starring Icelandic singer Bjork, for which he won the Golden Palm for best movie at Cannes in 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmerizing pic

Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmer...

 Global
3
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States
4
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022