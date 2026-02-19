Farewell to Sepp Piontek: Architect of Danish Dynamite

Sepp Piontek, the charismatic German coach celebrated for transforming Denmark's national soccer team, has passed away at the age of 85, as confirmed by the Danish soccer federation on Thursday.

During his tenure, Piontek led the 'Danish Dynamite' team—featuring talents like Michael Laudrup and Preben Elkjaer—to its landmark World Cup appearance in 1986. The team had earlier reached the European Championship semifinals in 1984.

Piontek's legacy is immortalized in Denmark's soccer history, laying groundwork for future successes, including the unexpected Euro 1992 triumph. His impact extends beyond Denmark, with coaching stints in Haiti, Turkey, and Greenland.

