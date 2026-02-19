Left Menu

Farewell to Sepp Piontek: Architect of Danish Dynamite

Sepp Piontek, the renowned German coach, passed away at 85. Known for leading Denmark's 'Danish Dynamite' team, he took them to the 1986 World Cup. Despite an ultimately uneven performance, his influence paved the way for Denmark's eventual victory at Euro 1992.

Sepp Piontek, the charismatic German coach celebrated for transforming Denmark's national soccer team, has passed away at the age of 85, as confirmed by the Danish soccer federation on Thursday.

During his tenure, Piontek led the 'Danish Dynamite' team—featuring talents like Michael Laudrup and Preben Elkjaer—to its landmark World Cup appearance in 1986. The team had earlier reached the European Championship semifinals in 1984.

Piontek's legacy is immortalized in Denmark's soccer history, laying groundwork for future successes, including the unexpected Euro 1992 triumph. His impact extends beyond Denmark, with coaching stints in Haiti, Turkey, and Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

