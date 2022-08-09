Left Menu

Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan dies at 65

It is shocking and disheartening news, Patkar, who worked with Patwardhan in Lavu ka Laath and Chashme Bahaddar, told PTI.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mourned Patwardhans demise and said Marathi cinema had lost a great artist today.Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 12:17 IST
Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan dies at 65
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan, known for his performance in films such as “Chashme Bahaddar”, “Ek Shodh” and “Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy”, died Tuesday morning following a heart attack, actor Vijay Patkar confirmed.

Patwardhan, 65, breathed his last at his residence in Girgaon, an area in southern Mumbai.

“He passed away due to a heart attack today around 7-8 am at his residence in Girgaon. He had some severe health issues but that was five years ago. “He was actively working in the industry. It is shocking and disheartening news,” Patkar, who worked with Patwardhan in ''Lavu ka Laath'' and ''Chashme Bahaddar'', told PTI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mourned Patwardhan's demise and said Marathi cinema had lost a ''great artist'' today.

“Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist,” the chief minister wrote in Marathi on Twitter.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule offered condolences to the actor’s family and fans on social media.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers with his family members, fans and followers,” she said.

Actor Renuka Shahane tweeted, ''Om Shanti Pradeep Patwardhan Heartfelt Tribute.'' According to Patkar, Patwardhan's last rites will be held at a crematorium in Girgaon around 3.00 pm.

Patwardhan is survived by his wife and a son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022