Gauahar Khan, Rannvijay Singha to host Netflix's dating show 'IRL- In Real Love'

Gauahar Khan and Rannvijay Singha will be seen hosting a dating show titled 'IRL- In Real Love', which will be out on Netflix. Sharing the update, Gauahar took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rannvijay from the sets.

"IRL : In Real Love. Super excited for this news that just dropped on @netflix_in today . Our show is gonna be out soooon . Made with a whole lot of love and a lot more wit by two of our fave individuals @instaraghu #rajivlakshman @monozygoticsolutions. And of course there's US.. we had an absolute blast being the hosts of this amazing show ! Finally worked together and it was pure joy ! Can't wait for u guys to catch it on @netflix_in soonest . See you there." The show is produced by Raghu Ram's Monozygotic.

Sharing the show's link, Rannvijay wrote, "This should answer some of your questions.. really excited for this you guys to see In Real Love on @netflix_in soon!! Stay tuned for more.." "We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, 'IRL: In Real Love'. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in," Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India had said.

"The choices and conundrums we experience everyday will be put to test in the show's unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix," she had added. 'IRL- In Real Love' will be out soon. (ANI)

