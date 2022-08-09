Left Menu

Gauahar Khan, Rannvijay Singha to host Netflix's dating show 'IRL- In Real Love'

Gauahar Khan and Rannvijay Singha will be seen hosting a dating show titled 'IRL- In Real Love', which will be out on Netflix.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-08-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 19:32 IST
Gauahar Khan, Rannvijay Singha to host Netflix's dating show 'IRL- In Real Love'
Gauahar Khan, Rannvijay Singha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gauahar Khan and Rannvijay Singha will be seen hosting a dating show titled 'IRL- In Real Love', which will be out on Netflix. Sharing the update, Gauahar took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rannvijay from the sets.

"IRL : In Real Love. Super excited for this news that just dropped on @netflix_in today . Our show is gonna be out soooon . Made with a whole lot of love and a lot more wit by two of our fave individuals @instaraghu #rajivlakshman @monozygoticsolutions. And of course there's US.. we had an absolute blast being the hosts of this amazing show ! Finally worked together and it was pure joy ! Can't wait for u guys to catch it on @netflix_in soonest . See you there." The show is produced by Raghu Ram's Monozygotic.

Sharing the show's link, Rannvijay wrote, "This should answer some of your questions.. really excited for this you guys to see In Real Love on @netflix_in soon!! Stay tuned for more.." "We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, 'IRL: In Real Love'. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in," Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India had said.

"The choices and conundrums we experience everyday will be put to test in the show's unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix," she had added. 'IRL- In Real Love' will be out soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022