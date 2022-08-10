'SNL' star Kenan Thompson announced as 2022 Emmy Awards host

American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has been announced to be the host of the 2022 Emmy Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson will emcee the award ceremony, which is set to air on NBC and stream live on Peacock on September 12.

Speaking about his hosting gig, in a statement, Thompson said, "Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting and to do it on NBC, my longtime network family, makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favourite shows." This fall Thompson is set to begin his 20th season on 'SNL', where he is the longest-running cast member. The actor, comedian and producer got his start on Nickelodeon's 'All That', followed by the popular spinoff 'Kenan and Kel'.

He recently starred in the NBC comedy series Kenan, which was cancelled after two seasons. This will be Thompson's first time hosting the Emmys. He has recent awards emceeing experience which includes hosting the 2021 People's Choice Awards, which ran simultaneously on NBC and E! this past December. He returned as host of the 2022 NHL Awards, a month and a half ago.

Though Thompson has not hosted the Emmys before, he certainly has won one for outstanding original music and lyrics in 2018. The six-time nominee has been nominated three times as a supporting actor for SNL and last year was double-nominated for the NBC sketch comedy series and for his lead role in 'Kenan'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air live from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on September 12. The Creative Arts ceremonies will take place over two nights earlier that month, on September 3 and September 4. (ANI)

