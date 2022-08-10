Iggy Azalea announces return to music career

Iggy Azalea is all set to come out of retirement as the singer took to social media recently and shared that she will be returning to the music industry. According to Fox news, she tweeted, "A year ago I was willing to walk way from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted. But what I've learned is that even when I'm minding my business, y'all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can't have peace, neither can you. I'm coming back. Cry about it."

Azalea released her last album to date, 'The End of an Era'. At the time, she told her fans that after the release of the album, she would "take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music." After sharing the news of her return, Azalea tweeted the next day, saying: "Im not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it's happening and there will be a budget."

She also shared on Twitter that she will continue to release everything through her own label, Bad Dreams. Though there haven't been many details about the music that is coming from Azalea, she's made it clear that music will be released in the near future. Azalea has been nominated for four Grammy Awards in the best new artist, record of the year, best rap album and best pop duo/group performance categories. She is also mom to her baby Onyx with her ex Playboi Carti, as per Fox News.

The popular artist has released four studio albums to date. Her first, 'The New Classic' was released in 2014 and featured popular songs like 'Walk The Line', 'Fancy,' and 'Black Widow'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)