Left Menu

Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan to headline Ethan Coen's solo directorial venture

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 10:58 IST
Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan to headline Ethan Coen's solo directorial venture
  • Country:
  • United States

Ethan Coen, one half of the acclaimed directing duo Coen Brothers, has roped in ''The Maid'' star and Geraldine Viswanathan of ''Blockers'' fame for his untitled solo directorial debut.

The movie, set up at Working Title and Focus Features, marks Ethan's first time helming a film on his own after having spent his career co-directing and writing films such as ''The Big Lebowski'' and ''Inside Llewyn Davis'' with his brother Joel.

According to entertainment website Deadline, plot and character details are being kept under wraps for the new feature.

Ethan co-wrote the movie with his wife Tricia Cooke. They are also producing with Robert Graf and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Production is expected to begin later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022