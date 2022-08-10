Left Menu

Anshuman Jha, Sierra Winters to tie the knot in October

Actor Anshuman Jha on Wednesday said he is set to get married to his partner Sierra Winters in October in the US.Jha, best known for featuring in Dibakar Banerjees acclaimed film Love Sex Aur Dhoka, shared the news in a media statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:02 IST
Anshuman Jha, Sierra Winters to tie the knot in October
Actor Anshuman Jha on Wednesday said he is set to get married to his partner Sierra Winters in October in the US.

Jha, best known for featuring in Dibakar Banerjee's acclaimed film ''Love Sex Aur Dhoka'', shared the news in a media statement. The actor said the pair will exchange vows in twin ceremonies, one in the US in October, followed by traditional Hindu nuptials in March 2023. ''I feel like she is my mom's blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony in America, followed by the Indian leg. ''Sierra always wanted to have an Indian ceremony & Ma would have wanted that too. It will be a private affair at both the places because that's what we both believe in,'' Jha said in the statement. The couple got engaged in 2020.

On the work front, Jha will begin shooting for Harish Vyas' film ''Hari-Om'' in September. The upcoming movie marks their third collaboration following ''Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain'' and ''Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele''.

He is also looking forward to the release of the action film ''Lakadbaggha'' and his directorial debut ''Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'', starring Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

