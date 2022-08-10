Love Death + Robots Vol 4 Updates: Directors say story selection is the hard part

Animated television series are getting highly popular with worldwide viewers, thanks to Netflix and other streamers that broadcast short films with English subtitles.

Netflix's Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 was recently acclaimed for its incredible animation work. Enthusiasts gulped the entire season in a jiffy and are already curious about Love, Death + Robots Season 4. The animated short stories are appreciated for their unique storylines.

Love, Death and Robots is a Netflix Original show created by Tim Miller, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

Recently, Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson talked about how selecting a story for Love, Death + Robots is the hardest part of each season.

"It's not because it's hard to find good ones, but because there's so many good ones. It's really hard to choose which ones are actually gonna go in the show," Tim Miller tells Gold Derby, along with supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

Nelson defines the reason, "You have amazing directors in studio and there just aren't enough stories or slots for everybody. That's the hard part because you just want everybody to be able to do something."

Love, Death and Robots are an adult series featuring a variety of short animated stories that fall in the genres of sci-fi, horror, and, occasionally, fantasy. Every episode in the series is a stand-alone and tells a completely different story than the other. Episodes have different cast members and are produced by different crews.

It was first premiered on Netflix back in March 2019 and was renewed in June of the same year. The second and the third season were released on May 21, 2021, and May 20, 2022, respectively. Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 has received lots of praise and critical acclaim for its striking visual, unique storytelling style and the theme of the short animated stories.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 is yet to get approval. We will keep updating you on Netflix's decision on the fourth season. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on short animated stories!

