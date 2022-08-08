The Witcher Season 3 resumes filming after a holdup! Get recent production updates

Netflix's Polish-American fantasy drama, The Witcher Season 3 was under production for the last three months and is set to complete filming by September 2022. But unfortunately, filming was put on hold due to COVID 19.

The news comes amid unconfirmed online rumors that star Henry Cavill tested positive for the virus, but according to THR, the streamer is only saying that filming has "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so."

The Witcher Season 1 and Season 2 were also delayed for the pandemic. Still, we are far away from the release of The Witcher Season 3. We could expect the series to be premiered in 2023. However, the good news is that the actors have now returned to set for season three after last week's abrupt filming break, according to The Witcher news site Redanian Intelligence.

How far Netflix TheWitcher Season 3 production has proceeded?

Henry Cavil and other stars began filming for The Witcher Season 3 on April 4, 2022, in Croatia. While announcing the commencement of filming for the series, Netflix released the first on-set photo of Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirifrom.

In the second week of filming Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan were busy with night shoots in England with the director Stephen Surjik. The night shoots took place in Virginia Water Lake in Surrey. Though all the names of the cast who are presently involved in the shooting are yet to be revealed, horses and a large crew were present on the spot.

Stephen Surjik was filming the Belleteyn scenes in Epping Forest near London, while the second director GandjaMonteiro scouted locations in Wales with DoP Dale McCready.

Back in June, Fabio Sachs was cast in The Witcher Season 3. According to the novel, Fabio Sachs was an explorer and former clerk at the Giancardi Bank in Gors Velen. While working at the bank, Fabio was tasked by Molnar Giancardi to guide the young girl Ciri around the city, to keep her busy while Yennefer and Molnar are in conversation.

Belgian-Italian actor Giuseppe Lentini is set to portray the banker dwarf Molnar Giancardi in The Witcher Season 3.

Redanian Intelligence reported on August 2, that these days Rochelle Rose is working on the Thanedd scenes with Cassie Clare (Philippa Eilhart), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Ryan Hayes (Artaud Terranova) and Harvey Quinn (unknown).

The series is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent." The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

The official logline of The Witcher Season 3: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as the showrunner. He is also one of the executive producers, along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko.

