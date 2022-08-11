Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein, Chrysler end dueling lawsuits over 2019 Jeep crash

Weinstein, 70, is serving a 23-year prison sentence following his February 2020 jury conviction in Manhattan for sexual assault and rape.

Harvey Weinstein and the U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles agreed to end competing lawsuits over a 2019 crash in which the now-imprisoned former Hollywood movie producer flipped a Jeep Wrangler while trying to avoid a deer.

According to a joint stipulation filed on Wednesday night in federal court in Manhattan and subject to a judge's approval, Weinstein and Chrysler will dismiss all claims against each other with prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought again. A spokesman for Weinstein declined to comment. Lawyers for Chrysler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In his June 7 complaint, Weinstein had sought $5 million in damages over the Aug. 17, 2019, accident in Bedford, New York, which he said left him "catastrophically injured" and with significant pain from spinal and back injuries. Weinstein said he was wearing his seatbelt when the brakes failed on an "unreasonably dangerous" 2017 Wrangler that Chrysler had provided in exchange for product placement in a film.

Chrysler, now owned by Stellantis, countersued on June 29, saying the Wrangler was safe and Weinstein's negligence was to blame. The automaker wanted him to cover its legal fees. Bedford is about 40 miles (64 km) north of Manhattan.

Weinstein, 70, is serving a 23-year prison sentence following his February 2020 jury conviction in Manhattan for sexual assault and rape. He used a walker during the trial, after undergoing back surgery in December 2019.

Weinstein is expected in October to go on trial in Los Angeles on 11 additional charges, including rape and sexual assault, over conduct from 2004 to 2013. He has pleaded not guilty. Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sexual encounters.

