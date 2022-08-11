Left Menu

Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' turns 16

As 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' completed sixteen years since its release, Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane and shared a video on his social media account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:38 IST
Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' turns 16
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' completed sixteen years since its release, Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane and shared a video on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director re-shared the video posted on his production 'Dharma Productions' page.

Karan wrote, "KANK" with a heart emoji. The video captures glimpses from the movie. Some key moments of the star cast Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and none other than Kirron Kher.

From hilarious moments to romantic times, the movie delivers all. Sharing the video, Dharma Productions wrote, "To a 'duniya' and feeling you simply cannot say 'alvida' to!#16YearsOfKANK #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @amitabhbachchan @iamsrk #RaniMukerji @bachchan @realpz #KANK"

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGv4KODnOq/ Directed by Karan himself, 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', the movie revolves around Dev (played by SRK) and Maya (Rani) meeting in the middle of their respective failing marriages. They try to help each other to save their marriages but end up falling in love instead. However, it garnered mixed reviews and was considered a film that was ahead of its time.

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was not a blockbuster film but its songs, all of the songs in this film are unrivalled, thanks to Shankar Ehsaan Loy's music. Songs like 'Mitwa,' 'Rock n Roll,' 'Where the Party to Night,' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' are still party staples. This film was shot entirely in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022