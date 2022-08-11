Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' turns 16

As 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' completed sixteen years since its release, Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane and shared a video on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director re-shared the video posted on his production 'Dharma Productions' page.

Karan wrote, "KANK" with a heart emoji. The video captures glimpses from the movie. Some key moments of the star cast Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and none other than Kirron Kher.

From hilarious moments to romantic times, the movie delivers all. Sharing the video, Dharma Productions wrote, "To a 'duniya' and feeling you simply cannot say 'alvida' to!#16YearsOfKANK #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @amitabhbachchan @iamsrk #RaniMukerji @bachchan @realpz #KANK"

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGv4KODnOq/ Directed by Karan himself, 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', the movie revolves around Dev (played by SRK) and Maya (Rani) meeting in the middle of their respective failing marriages. They try to help each other to save their marriages but end up falling in love instead. However, it garnered mixed reviews and was considered a film that was ahead of its time.

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was not a blockbuster film but its songs, all of the songs in this film are unrivalled, thanks to Shankar Ehsaan Loy's music. Songs like 'Mitwa,' 'Rock n Roll,' 'Where the Party to Night,' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' are still party staples. This film was shot entirely in New York. (ANI)

