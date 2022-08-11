Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize their divorce, remain 'friends'

Left Menu

Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company. Hall previously was a longtime partner of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children.

Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple. The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees.

A statement released by Murdoch's attorney, Robert Cohen, and Judy Poller, a lawyer representing Hall, and provided to Reuters on Thursday, confirmed the couple had finalized their divorce but "remain good friends." Hall said in the petition filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court that she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained."

Murdoch married Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016. The Fox Corp chairman and his former supermodel wife were frequent fodder for the tabloids, which chronicled their wedding at Spencer House and the festivities surrounding the elder Murdoch's 90th birthday celebration last year at Tavern on the Green in New York City. Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, was seen as unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses in which he holds stakes including Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News Channel, and News Corp. Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company.

Hall previously was a longtime partner of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children.

